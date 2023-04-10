PABPA hosts grand Ifter-Dinner

America’s Most Diverse Fort Bend County’s Third Annual Iftar Dinner was held on a grand scale this year at the Marriott Sugarland.

Organized by PABPA (Pakistani American Business & Professional Association) in association with ISGH , Abu Dhabi Sister Association and serval community organizations

Newly appointed Pakistani Counsel General of Houston, Aftab Chaudhry , Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Congresswomen Lessie Fletcher, Congressman Algreen , Constable Nabil Shike and 100 plus elected officials attended.

The 3rd Annual Fort Bend County Iftar Dinner was attended by record number of Guest(s) with more than 2300 + guests from the interfaith community 100+ elected officials from Fort bend County and adjacent cities joined at this largest Iftar dinner gathering.

Plus 10,000 plus break the fast arranged and hosted by fort bend iftar organizers in pakistan ..

First time ever Fort Bend County Iftar organizers hosted several iftar events in Pakistan by giving 10,000+ iftar meals to extend the iftar for their fellow Pakistani Muslims by donating $20,000 for special iftar arrangements to serve in Pakistan with the help of Fort bend Iftar’s organizing committee members.

The Islamic Society of Greater Houston (ISGH) President & several Islamic scholars gave their message of peace and harmony during the month of Ramadan.

Members of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher, District Clerk Beverley Walker, Constable Nabil Shaikh, District Attorney Brian Middleton, Sheriff Eric Fagan, and several state assembly members including senior government officials also participated to co host the event .

Community leader, Coordinatorof Fort bend Iftar & Chairman PABPA, Haroon Mughal was also honored with the Congressional Certificate(s) of Appreciation for his contribution to the community .

Speaking on this occasion, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee said that the beauty of the Quran is that it teaches mutual peace, brotherhood, and love.

On this occasion, Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher and Constable Nabil Shaikh, Beverley Walker, Laura Richard, Ron Reynold , Suleman Lalani, ISGH President Ayman Khalil, Commissioners were among other speakers, said that the Fort Bend Iftar Dinner is a wonderful example of interfaith harmony not only in the county but also in Houston. Rather, it is also a means of promoting mutual peace and love, and brotherhood between different communities, cultures, and religions.

Fort Bend County Annual Iftar Dinner organizer Haroon Mughal expressed his gratitude to the political and government dignitaries and community members who participated in the Iftar dinner.