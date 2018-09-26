PAAPAM to work with govt on tractors issue

Staff Reporter

Karachi

A meeting of Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers Managing Committee (PAAPAM) was held to discuss the impact of imported tractors on Pakistan industry, agriculture and employment.

PAAPAM Chairman presided the meeting and Karachi chapter joined via video link under the leadership of Senior Vice Chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sheikh. The meeting was called after the matter of import of used tractors came up on the agenda of the ECC.

The MC decided to start its engagement campaign with the government to convince them to not entertain the idea as it will have a negative impact on the tractor industry which consists of 300 auto parts manufacturers employing around 50000 people directly and contributing to the treasury by paying taxes and saving foreign exchange by providing import substitution.

On average the industry operates at 75% capacity in a 5 year cycle as the demand fluctuates based on crop yields and market prices. The industry showed growth in the last 2 years due to support to the farmer by the previous government in the form of fertilizer subsidy and interest free loans among other measures. In the past 10 years the industry witnessed 2 downturns once due to imposition of GST and then due to drop in market prices and weather impacts.

Used Imported tractors will not go in favor of the farmer as well, as quality of these tractors cannot be ensured and their after sales service will not be possible due to non-availability of trained staff and parts. Parts used in after sales will also have to be imported putting further pressure on Pak Rupee.

