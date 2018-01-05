Paapam all set to hold auto engineering trade show

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers has announced holding of its 14th International Auto show at the Lahore Expo Centre from 2nd to 5th March 2018.

The 14TH Edition of the mega event was launched in September last year. The Auto show shall be the largest show ever held at the Lahore Expo center as it will for the first time be spread over three halls. Chairman PAAPAM Iftikhar Ahmed stated that the Pakistan automotive industry is currently in a transformation phase with the ever increasing demand for transport.