PAAPAM delegation meets Secretary MOI

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers delegation consisting of Chairman, Sr. Vice Chairman and Former Chairman Muhammad Saleem held meeting with new Federal Secretary for Industries Mr. Maroof Afzal the other day in Islamabad and discussed grave issue of Regulatory Duty (RD) levied on the imports of raw materials by the Auto Parts Manufacturers (APMs). Mr. Muhammad Saleem explained that Auto Industry is governed by the Automotive Development Policy (ADP) 2016-21, issued on March 21, 2016. Under this policy, all APMs are registered with Engineering Development Board, who govern and monitor all imports of their raw materials to safeguard against misuse of concessionary duties fixed in the ADP. He said that levy of RD is a complete contravention of the policy framework laid down in ADP and rendering the Auto Parts Industry uncompetitive against imported auto parts. Muhammad Saleem proposed that Ministry of Industry to request ECC & FBR for providing relief to auto parts manufacturers from RD, through insertion of exemption clause (n) in SRO 1035(l)/2017 for ‘imports under SRO 655(I)/2006”.