PAAPAM briefs Sec MOI about auto industry down turn

Staff Reporter

Lahore

A four member delegation of PAAPAM, comprising of former chairmen PAAPAM Mumshad Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, former senior vice chairman Mr. Saeed Iqbal, and MC member Salman Saleem, met with Secretary Azhar Ali Chaudhry at his office on 10 January and briefed him about the overall down turn in auto industry with decline of up to 30% in supply schedules of car part makers , motor cycles, and total closure of the tractor industry for the second month running.

The delegation explained the impact of devaluation, unsettled price and subsidy issues of the sugar cane industry with government, slowdown of public and private construction projects, and overall slowdown of the economic activity in the country for this crisis. Sudden drop in sales has resulted in pile up of huge inventory of finished tractors at dealers and tractor and parts with OEMs, and finished, in process and raw material inventories at the Part makers. With no sales in December and now in January the suppliers are faced with acute cash shortage, and bank defaults and bankruptcies are a real possibility if tractor production doesn’t start in February.

