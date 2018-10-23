PAAPAM attracts foreigners for Pakistan Auto Show 2019

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) has started creating links with embassies in Pakistan to develop partnership with countries having high-end technologies.

Chairman PAAPAM Mashood Ali Khan said that diplomatic offices are key resource in building trust between countries and to boost bilateral trade. “We need to make things happen, and we have started inviting foreign representatives in our country,” he said.

The Pakistan Auto Show scheduled to be held in Karachi in 12-14 April 2019.

The members of PAAPAM met with diplomats of Turkey, the Netherlands, Japan, Indonesia, Russian and France.

The meetings with the diplomats were centrally focused on foreign participation in PAPS 2019, technology upgradation through joint venture and technology collaboration.

It was apprised to the diplomats that machinery makers and consultants can make it big in this market. This will include partners for Domestic Direct Investment (DDI).

The meetings also focused on inviting raw material suppliers for the auto grade in steel, PVC, chemicals and rubber segments.

Mashood Ali Khan, Chairman PAAPAM has said that skill development institute had emphasized on assistance from the embassy in creating liaison with relevant associations & business sectors in the country, so delegates/ representatives can visit the exhibition.

He also confirmed that the association would provide B2B meetings, visits of factories and assurance of business assessment opportunities.

Share on: WhatsApp