PA witnesses uproar over PTI MPs’ derogatory remarks

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday witnessed uproar when the joint opposition staged protest in front of Speaker dais against remarks of a Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) legislator Zar Gul who used derogatory remarks against the Parliament.

The ruckus started when Parliamentary leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Sardar Aurang Zaib Nalotha referring to PTI Chief Imran Khan’s remarks against the Parliament said the Parliament was a supreme institution and asked Speaker Asad Qaiser to allow the House to pass a resolution against PTI Chief for using inappropriate language for the Parliament.

Speaker Asad Qaiser asked PTI legislator Zar Gul to respond to the concern demonstred by PMLN parliamentary leader.