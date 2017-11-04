PA urges removal of reservations on Census results

Sindh Assembly stressed the need for removing reservations regarding the census 2017 results in a proper manner to satisfy the people of Sindh.

Members of provincial assembly belonging to treasury benches and opposition benches fully endorsed an adjournment motion tabled by PML-F, MPA Nusrat Sehar Abbasi and asked to revisit the census results in the better interest of public.

Earlier, the provincial assembly’s session started with recitation of Holy Quran and Naat Sharif. The Deputy Speaker, Sindh Assembly, Syeda Shehla Raza chaired the session.

The PA also introduced and passed the Sindh Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill 2017.

Speaking on the adjournment motion Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the census was conducted after a ten years gap and they did not want to reject the same, which would take them to the position of twenty years back.

He said that he informed the authorities concerned about the reservations and did whatever he could do.

PML-F MPA Nusrat Sehar Abbasi said that the issue of census was important and reservations pertaining to it should be resolved.

Nusrat claimed that there were 40,000 foreigners in Karachi who had registered themselves as voters. Expressing reservations over the results, she asked why the provincial government did not properly raise the matter when the data was being collected.

She said that five percent population of the province had been reduced.

Nusrat said that Sindh had already faced many challenges and difficulties in the shape of water, electricity etc.

PPP-MPA Javed Nagori said that this issue comes second after Kalabagh Dam and no compromise will be made to this effect. Adding that this matter be reviewed. Sindh Minister for Law Ziaul Hassan Lanjar speaking on the matter said that when the meetings were being called regarding the census at many stages the provincial government tabled its reservations and also gave suggestions to make the same transparent.—APP

