PA to debate unjust, unfair distribution of uplift funds

Peshawar

The provincial assembly with Speaker Mushtaq Ghani Wednesday admitted a question for debate to discuss what the opposition members claimed unjust and unfair distribution of the development funds in the province. The House admitted the question of Inayatullah Khan Khan of MMA after the motion was admitted for full fledge debate under rules 48.

Inayatullah Khan through his question during question hour drew attention of the House towards unfair and unjust distribution of the uplift funds by the ruling party in the province. The mover contended that the House should debate the disbursement of the uplift funds from 2013-2018 to which the chair agreed and admitted it for debate.

Other question of Inayatullah Khan was referred to the respective committee as he was not satisfied from the written reply of the health department. The question pertained to seeking details from the department regarding Universal Healthcare Coverage and Sustainable Development Goals. The question of Shagufta Malik of ANP was also admitted for debate when she expressed concerns over written reply by the department regarding appointments of PMS, PCS and PAS officers in different departments.

The establishment department in a written reply to Inayatullah Khan’s question stated that the government servants were insured with the State Life Insurance Cooperation of Pakistan (SLICP). The government servants are contributing monthly fixed amount in the group insurance and additional group insurance. SLICP paid compensation only in case of death and permanent disability up to 65 years. The minister for Health Hisham Inamullah Khan warned the health employees to perform their duty otherwise they would be relieved from their job if found absent. The minister made the assertions after Salahuddin of ANP told the house that a security guard in the health facility was reluctant to perform duty.—APP

