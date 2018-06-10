PA stopped from collecting rahdaarees, taxes

Peshawar

Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a letter addressed to Additional Chief Secretary FATA, Divisional Commissioners, and Deputy Commissioners has communicated that collection of all types of ‘Rahdaarees’, import tax, export tax and levies collected by the Political Administration shall be stopped forthwith.

According to an official statement issued here Friday the directives have been issued in pursuant to a decision taken by Prime Minister of Pakistan and consequent constitutional 31st amendments to facilitate mainstreaming of FATA.

Local administration shall ensure that no person or agency collects any type of tax, levy or fee anywhere in its respective jurisdiction other then what a national law allows. All expenditures from Agency Development Funds shall be stopped forthwith.

Any necessary expenditure shall only be allowed with prior approval of ACS FATA. All check posts established for the purpose of collection of various taxes should immediately be removed.

This however, doesn’t apply to check posts established for the purpose of security, watch and ward. The packages being given to Tribal Maliks would continue as usual. Complaints related to the subject matter can be intimated to Chief Secretary Complaint Cell, said that statement.—APP