PA standing committees meetings cancelled

The meetings of all the Standing Committees of Punjab Assembly has been cancelled due to coronavirus danger.

According to media reports 22 out of 40 Standing Committees could be constituted, out of which Chairperson of 20 could be appointed . The opposition has boycotted these committees but the meetings of Public Accounts Committee 2 (PAC), Privileges Committee and Special Committees were held even without the participation of the opposition., but now that has been postponed for indefinite period.

The Assembly Secretariat cancelled the PAC-2 meeting. The PAC-2 of Punjab Assembly’s meeting was suggested to be held on March 18, whereas the Privileges Committee of Punjab Assembly’s proposed meeting has been postponed. Now the meetings of these committees will be announced later. Firstly Punjab Assembly session was postponed due to concern for corona virus and later scheduled meetings of parliamentary committees were postponed for indefinite period.