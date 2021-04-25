PA Speaker, governor discuss Tareen group issue

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and discussed important political issues including the matter related to Jahangir Tareen group.

On the occasion, Ch Pervaiz Elahi expressed reservations of PML-Q regarding the current political situation in the province besides other important issues.

Both the governor and PA speaker expressed concern over Coronavirus resurgence and casualties because of Coronavirus and urged the public to fully comply with Coronavirus SOPs.

They discussed at lengthen inter-party relations, political and governmental issues during the meeting.

The meeting expressed concern over the recommendations of a one-member minority commission on the curriculum.

During the meeting, Ch Sarwar and Ch Pervaiz Elahi termed the situation of Corona as alarming and appealed to the people to follow Coronavirus SOPs.

Ch Sarwar while appreciating the role of PML-Q as an ally, said that the government would move forward along with its allies.

Due to the Coronavirus spike, there is an increased burden on hospitals.

In order to save ourselves from a situation like that of India, we must follow SOPs, he said.

The governor said that the government is expediting the vaccination drive along with the effective implementation of SOPs, adding that the government is ensuring the availability of life-saving equipment such as ventilators and masks.

The PA Speaker said that the recommendations of a one-member commission on curriculum were a matter of concern.

He further said that the citizens should comply with the SOPs and take precautionary measures in order to protect themselves and their families from Coronavirus.