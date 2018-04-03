PA Speaker condemns Indian forces’ brutality in IHK

Speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal on Monday strongly condemned the killing of seventeen Kashmiri youths at the hands of Indian forces in Indian-held Kashmir.

In a press release he said worse form of state terrorism is underway in occupied Kashmir. “Gross human rights violations on Kashmiris over the decades have exposed the real face of India which claims to be the largest democracy”,he added.

The Speaker urged the international community to take cognizance of flagrant human rights violations in held Kashmir and influence New Delhi to stop genocide of innocent Kashmiris.

