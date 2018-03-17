PA slams harassment of diplomats, families in India

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Assembly, through a unanimously adopted resolution, on Friday condemned incidents of harassment of Pakistani diplomats in India. Moved by the opposition leader Mian Mehmoodur Rashid, the resolution stated that intimidation of Pakistani diplomats and their families was highly condemnable. It urged the government to register strong protest with New Delhi.

Friday, the 28th sitting of the 34th session of the current assembly started an hour and 36 minutes behind its schedule with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal in the chair. During the Question-Hour, Punjab Special Education Minister Chaudhry Muhammad Shafiq, replying to queries by the members said, the Punjab government was attaching high significance to training manpower, ensuring provision of jobs to the youth.

He said that ample funds had been allocated for promotion of technical education and vocational training in the current year’s budget. To a question by a treasury lawmaker Muhammad Arshad Malik, the minister said that quality food was being provided to students studying at special educational institutions in Sahiwal.

Answering questions regarding his department, Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Parliamentary Secretary Chaudhry Hassan Riaz said a mechanism had been placed to monitor duty rosters of doctors appointed to the government hospitals.

“Doctors are allowed to do private practice if it does not affect their duties in hospitals,” he added.

The House did not take up legislative business appearing on the agenda.