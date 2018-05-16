PA sitting adjourned due to low attendance

Lahore

The Punjab Assembly sitting on Tuesday was adjourned owing to low attendance of the lawmakers.

At outset of the session the Speaker had to adjourn the House for 20 minutes as the Parliamentary Secretary for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education, Chaudhry Hassan Riaz was not available to give answers of Members’ questions regarding his department.

On resumption of the proceedings the House took up a question by PTI member Dr Nabeela Hakim Ali but PTI MPA Dr Murad Raas identified the quorum and it was found incomplete even after ringing the bells for five minutes.

The Speaker adjourned the House to meet again on Wednesday (May 6) at 10am.

This was second sitting of 36th and last session of the current assembly which started an hour and 35 minutes behind its schedule time with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal in the Chair.—TNS