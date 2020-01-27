PA protests against police’s misconduct with Deputy Speaker

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Government and opposition protested against police’s misconduct with Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari.

Sardar Dost Muhammad submitted privilege motion to protest against police’s misconduct with him.

On this occasion, Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi expressed displeasure and strongly condemned the incident.

He said that sanctity of the house demands strict action against police as house cannot be run like this.

Law Minister Raja Basharat also condemned the incident and said that there will be no compromise on house’s honor. He also announced to honor Speaker’s decision to summon IG Punjab.

Speaker constituted a committee to investigate the issue and said that house will remain in session until this issue is resolved. According to text of the motion submitted by Deputy Speaker, he went to GOR-I to meet the Chief Minister on January 26 at 3 pm. On reaching the gate, police stopped his car and his staff was not allowed to enter the CM Secretariat so he offered to search his staff and the car and allow them to accompany him, but the police officers refused to give permission.

He even told them that he is deputy speaker but police s attitude remained derogatory and he had to go back.