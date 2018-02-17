PA pays tribute to Asma Jahangir

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Assembly on Friday through an adopted resolution paid glowing tributes to the late lawyer and human rights activist Asma Jahangir.

Moved by Provincial Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, the House acknowledged the services of Asma Jehangir and said the space created by her death could not be filled for long. It said, the late served the humanity with dedication and devotion.

Earlier, the 13th sitting of the 34th session of the current assembly started 54 minutes behind its schedule with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal in the chair.

Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government and Community Development Ramzan Sidique Bhatti responded to queries by lawmakers regarding his department. The proceedings remained suspended for 19 minutes during the Question-Hour.

The treasury introduced the University of Sialkot Bill 2018 and University of Narowal Bill 2018 in the House. The chair referred the bills to the relevant standing committees.

To a question by opposition leader Mian Mehmudur Rashid, Law Minister Rana Sanaullah told the House that the Punjab government had requested the federal government to take action against alleged police inspector Abid Boxer but there was no information about any development in the case.

A PTI lawmaker, Asif Mehmud, pointed out the quorum and the chair ordered for ringing bells and after five minutes, the quorum was found incomplete and the chair adjourned the sitting to meet again on Monday (Feb 19) at 2pm.