PA passes unanimous resolution to express solidarity with Kashmiris

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Assembly in its special session Monday passed a unanimous resolution to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

The resolution was moved by Makhdoom Syed Murtaza, Qazi Ahmad Saeed and Khurram Jahangir Wattoo.

The resolution demanded the international community to play its role so that atrocities inflicted on innocent Kashmiris in the Indian-held Kashmir could be stopped.

“The House demanded that accepting the right to self-determination of Kashmiris, a plebiscite should be held in occupied Kashmir in the light of the UN resolutions.

It is pertinent to mention here that the session was held today to express solidarity with the Kashmiris for their right of self determination. Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Railways Khawja Saad Rafique Monday said the resolution of Kashmir issue was essential for regional peace and development.

He said this while addressing PML-N’s camp set up at Mall Road (charing cross) to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

He said that atrocities being inflicted on innocent Kashmiris could not effect the freedom struggle of Kashmiris.

“Sacrifices of people of Kashmir will never go waste and Kashmir day reminds the global community that they should play their proactive role in the light of the UN resolutions to provide Kashmiris their due right”, he added.

Federal Minister Pervaiz Malik said that PML-N had always highlighted the Kashmir issue at every national and international forum and would continue extending its support. On this occasion, Shaista Pervaiz Malik and other speakers also spoke.