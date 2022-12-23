PA passes resolution against gov move to dismiss Elahi as CM

The opposition staged a walkout of the Punjab Assembly on Friday as the house passed a resolution against the Punjab governor’s “unconstitutional and illegal” move to de-notify PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi as the provincial chief executive.

PA Speaker Sibtain Khan chaired the session that was marred by sloganeering by the treasury and opposition benches. The session also came as the Lahore High Court took up Elahi’s petition challenging Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman’s orders to de-notify him as the chief minister.

The resolution against the governor’s order was presented by PTI MPA Mian Aslam Iqbal and reposed trust in Elahi as the chief minister. However, the opposition staged a walkout as it was being presented.

The resolution said there was an attempt under way to destabilise the majority provincial government.

“The Punjab governor on Dec 22, through an illegal order against the elected CM and the provincial cabinet, has transgressed his authority, disrespected the people’s mandate, harmed the sanctity of the house and created an administrative crisis in the province,” the resolution said.