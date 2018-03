Lahore

The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed the Punjab Sikhs Anand Karaj Marriage Act 2017, a bill that will provide legal status to Sikh marriages in the province.

The bill was tabled by provincial minister Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora in 2017 and was signed by Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif last week. The passing of the bill has effectively repealed the Anand Marriage Act, 1909 that was passed under British rule.—Agencies