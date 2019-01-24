PA in-camera session on Sahiwal case

Staff Reporter

Lahore

For the first time in the history, the Punjab Assembly held an in-camera session where the provincial assembly members were briefed on the Sahiwal tragedy and progress regarding ongoing investigation by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

During the session, Speaker Pervaiz Elahi asked the provincial law minister Raja Basharat to share information with the house.

However, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar did not participate in the session. Later, Punjab s Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Fazeel Asghar briefed members of the assembly on the tragic incident.

