PA holds firstever session amidst strict SOPs

The Punjab Assembly session was held under chairmanship of Speaker Ch Pervez Elahi on Friday.

Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja presented seven ordinances in the House. These included Ordinance (Prevention and Control) Epidemic Diseases Punjab 2020, Ordinance (Amendment) Local Government Punjab 2020, Ordinance (Amendment) Dehi Panchayateen And Neighborhood Councils Punjab 2020, Ordinance (Amendment) Stamp Punjab 2020, Ordinance Anti-Hoarding Punjab 2020, Ordinance (Amendment)(Promotion and Regulation) Private Educational Institutions Punjab 2020, Ordinance (Punjab Amendment) Majmooa Zabita Deewani 2020.

Speaker Ch Pervez Elahi referred these ordinances to the standing committees concerned with the direction to submit their reports in two months in each case.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashed told the House that the government is taking every possible measure for tackling corona pandemic, doctors and para-medical have also been provided all facilities, the government has also increased number of Corona tests and all patients in the Quarantine Centres are also being provided all facilities.

Opposition MPAs Khwaja Salman Rafique and Uzma Bokhari while debating coronavirus in the house said that the government had spent Rs 11 billion for tackling Corona, where these have gone. They said that the government should better the facilities for corona.

Opposition members said that the medical staff has not been provided facilities for fighting coronavirus in accordance with the directions of the World Health Organization and Ehsaas Programme SOPs have also been violated.

On completion of the agenda, Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi adjourned the Punjab Assembly session till May 11.