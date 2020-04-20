PA budget reduced by Rs31 crore: Elahi

Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi informed the PA Finance Committee that in view of the economic situation of the country caused due to Covid-19, annual budget of the assembly has been reduced by Rs 31 crore.

Punjab Assembly Finance Committee meeting was held under chairmanship of Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi in the Committee Room ‘A’ of the assembly on Monday which was participated by Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashem Jawan Bakhat, Finance Committee members Rai Yawar Kamal Khan, Shujat Nawaz, Mian Tariq Abdullah, Kashif Mehmood, Mian Shafi Muhammad and Raees Nabeel Ahmad. Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti presented the revised estimates for financial year 2019-20.

Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashem Jawan Bakhat and Secretary Finance Mohammad Abdullah Khan Sunbal paid homage to the spirit of patriotism of reducing Punjab Assembly budget of Ch Parvez Elahi.

On this occasion, Ch Parvez Elahi thanked the MPAs and the Assembly Staff on their donation of Rs 3 crore for the Chief Minister Fund.

Afterwards, Punjab Assembly Secretary Mohammad Khan Bhatti presented the budget of Rs 2 billion 63 crore 90 lakh 57 thousand for financial year 2020-21 which was unanimously approved by the Finance Committee.

Finance Department was represented by Secretary Finance Mohammad Abdullah Khan Sunbal.