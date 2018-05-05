PA approves compulsory teaching of Holy Quran Bill

Lahore

The Punjab Assembly on Friday passed a bill, making it compulsory the teaching of Holy Quran to Muslim students in edu-cational institutions across the province.

As the Punjab Compulsory Teaching of Holy Quran Bill, 2018, was a private member’s bill, moved by a Jamaat-e-Islami lawmaker Dr Wasim Akhtar, it was taken into consideration on the gov-ernment business day with the consent of Punjab Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister

Rana Sanaullah Khan.

On Friday, the sixth sitting of the 35th session of the current assembly started an hour and 16 min-utes behind its scheduled time with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal in the chair. Only 10 members were present in the House at the outset of the sitting.

Soon after recitation from the Holy Quran, Par-liamentary Secretary for School Education Ruffian Julius replied to que-ries by the MPAs during the Question-Hour.

The House referred the Punjab University of Technology Rasul Bill 2018 to the relevant standing committee. Pro-vincial Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rana Sanaullah introduced the bill.

The House also passed the Punjab Sound Sys-tems (Regulation) (Amendment) Bill 2018. The bill was passed after suspending the requirements of Rule 95 of the As-sembly’s Rules of Procedure which necessitates provision of copies of the bill to the lawmakers at least three days in advance of the day when it is to be considered for passage.

Combined opposition staged a protest and walk-out during the proceedings seeking apology from Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs for his misogynist remarks against women political workers of a particular party. As the day’s agenda completed, the Chair ad-journed the sitting to meet again on Monday (May 7) at 2pm—APP