PA adopts two resolutions

Islamabad

The Punjab Assembly Tuesday adopted two private members’ resolutions sponsored by PML-N lawmakers recommending the government to ensure ban on the use of prohibited injections administered to buffaloes for increasing milk production, and extend the period of validity of official passports provided to the Members of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab to five years.

The House rejected a PTI lawmaker’s resolutions recommending to construct new water reservoirs to support agriculture sector as well as produce hydel energy. A PML-N lawmaker withdrew resolution recommending the merger of Fire Brigade service with Rescue 1122. The House deferred a resolution seeking reversal of increase in the drugs’ prices.—INP