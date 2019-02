Staff Reporter

Karachi

President of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industries (FPCCI) Engineer Daroo Khan Achakzai has appointed Muhammad Ozair Essani as deputy convener of FPCCI’s Sub-committee on “Logistics” for the year of 2019. A press statement issued by the president here mentioned.

in addition of that Muhammad Ozair Essani has vowed to work hard to achieve the objectives of the committee.

