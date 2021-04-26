Oxygen cylinder prices rise over high demand

The prices of oxygen cylinders in Karachi have shot up considerably as the coronavirus situation in Pakistan intensifies and oxygen manufacturers sounding the alarm of a possible shortage in the days to come.

Sources at the medicine market in Karachi reported that a five litre oxygen cylinder has gone up by Rs2,000-4,000.

They said that so far there is no reduction in the supply of oxygen.

The sources added that compared to last year, prices are generally stable.

A day earlier, in a joint statement, manufacturers said that they are currently producing oxygen at their maximum capacity and if coronavirus cases continue to rise, the situation could turn similar to that in India, where a shortage of the vital gas has triggered a serious public health crisis.

They noted that most of the oxygen’s domestic production remains allocated to the health sector and that if all plants produce oxygen at full capacity, they can meet the needs of the health sector.

They also demanded uninterrupted electricity supply for their plants.