Oxford launches special series of books on Pakistan’s 70 years

Staff Reporter

The Oxford University Press (OUP) organized the opening of its new bookshop in Dolmen Mall, Clifton, and to celebrate 70th years of Pakistan, also launched its Platinum Series of books on the occasion. This is OUP’s fifth bookshop in the city and currently the only one in the Clifton/Defence area. An OUP official said on Friday that it is stocked with the full range of Oxford books and resources. The spacious bookshop has an elegant interior featuring an ‘Experience Zone’ which gives book-lovers an opportunity to try out Oxford’s digital products and applications.

An exclusive corner called the ‘Teachers’ Resource Centre’ has also been set up where school teachers can review Oxford’s diverse range of learning and teaching materials. The bookshop also has a stage and seating area for book events and children’s activities. The Platinum Series comprises over 70 titles on Pakistan covering a broad spectrum of disciplines, from history, gender studies, economics, sociology, and politics, to literature, art, culture, cinema, and much more. Written by renowned academics and experts in the relevant fields, these books will showcase Pakistan’s rich, varied, and evolving history, the OUP official added.