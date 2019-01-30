Oxfam, IUCN hold dialogue on climate change

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Oxfam in Pakistan in collaboration with IUCN Pakistan organized a dialogue on Climate Change in Sindh to support the government’s efforts in managing climate change.

The policy debate covered the extent and quantum of efforts required to counter climate change and identified the gaps in the current setup.

The dialogue focused on the risks and threats faced by the most sensitive areas to climate change in Sindh i.e. mangroves, fisheries, women development and climate migration.

While addressing the participants, Oxfam in Pakistan’s Country Director Mohammed Qazilbash said, “In Sindh sea intrusion is destroying arable land while mangroves that have long sheltered marine life and provided livelihoods to coastal communities are being cut down. These mangroves are under threat due to deforestation and climate change, leaving women, children and other vulnerable groups disproportionately affected.

Protecting the mangroves as an adaptation to climate change, will strengthen sustainable livelihoods along the coast and dampen massive migration from the Sindh coast to other parts of Pakistan and across borders.”

Oxfam launched its report on “Climate Induced Migration in Pakistan” and screened an accompanying documentary, on climate migration, during the event.

The report suggested that Pakistan’s government needs adopt a climate change financing framework and to integrate climate change in budgeting and planning to ensure a more meaningful and result-oriented approach for the allocation of resources for climate change.

In his address, Mahmood Akhtar Cheema, Country Representative, IUCN Pakistan said he was encouraged that Oxfam had picked up the debate on coastal sustainability and numerous other coastal issues, and joined hands to host the event with IUCN.

He reminded those assembled that the impacts of climate change along the country’s coast cannot be overstated.

Rising sea levels coupled with land degradation due to saltwater intrusion pose a significant threat to the lives and livelihoods of coastal communities.

He mentioned that as Oxfam’s own assessment notes, this leads to food, income and residential insecurity, and subsequently to climate-induced migration.

