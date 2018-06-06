Oxfam, CSD join hands to beat plastic pollution

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

To celebrate World Environment Day (WED), Oxfam in Pakistan joined hands with Canteen Stores Department (CSD) in Rawalpindi and Bhara Kahu and promoted the use of cloth bags in place of plastic bags. The WED theme for this year “Beat Plastic Pollution” encourages public activism, and the campaign is an effort to shed light on the threats emerging from plastic pollution. Student volunteers distributed over 300 cloth bags to shoppers and shared tips on reducing plastic pollution. Oxfam’s Country Director Mohammed Qazilbash appreciated the efforts of the volunteers and said, “World Environment Day provides an opportunity for each of us to embrace the many ways that we can help to combat plastic bag pollution around the world.