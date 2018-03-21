Owners, teachers protest against closure of private institutions

Rawalpindi

The Joint Action Committee (JAC), Private Schools Associations along with other private school organizations Tuesday held a ‘protest march’ here against the closure of academic institutions in the Cantonment areas and raised slogans against the administration for its ‘wrong decision’.

Raising slogans, the protesters expressed concern over the decision and lease cancellation. They said that it would jeopardize the future of more than 350,000 students, who were getting education in more than 900 private schools in Cantt areas.

A large number of teachers and owners of different private schools, carrying banners and placards, marched from the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board office to Mall Road, MH Chowk. Traffic remained blocked for an hour due to the protest.

The rally was led by Convener JAC Nisar Mahmood, Committee members, Ibrar Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Usman, Nadeem Sheraz Khan, Ch. Tayyab, Naseem Malik, Azhar Mahmood, Tariq Rehman, Ch. Amjad Zaib, Irfan Mazafar Kiani, Ashraf Hiraj, Raja Naseer Ahmed Janjua, Muhammad Ibrahim, and Muhammad Shahbaz.

They informed the administration that the future of more than 350,000 students, studying in 900 private institutions was at stake as the Cantonment board administration of Rawalpindi and Chaklala had issued notices to the owners of all the schools being run in Cantt areas to close down their institutions immediately.—APP