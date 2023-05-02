Owners severely torture two little maids for stealing bread in Faisalabad

In an incident of the worst kind of abuse in which the small children hired as domestic help are usually meted out at the hands of their employers, two minor maids have been brutally beaten and tortured on the accusation of stealing a bread in Faisalabad on Monday.

Reportedly, two little sisters, seven-year-old Iman and six-year-old Fatima were working as domestic help in a house situated in Khyaban II, Madina Town in Faisalabad.

The owners of the house unleashed the worst kind of torture on the two minor sisters accusing them of stealing a bread.

The heartless owners burnt the tender bodies of their kid maids with a hot knife.

They also hanged them after tying them up with fans as a punishment.

On a tip-off, CPO Ali Nasir Rizvi dispatched a police team which raided the house and recovered the girls.

Police also arrested the accused including Iftikhar, three brothers and their wives.