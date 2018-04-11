Owners of Faisal Hill housing scheme asked to stop booking plots

Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) issued a legal notice to the owner of the illegal housing scheme “Faisal Hill” G.T.Road Taxila and the management of the housing scheme has been directed to stop advertisements and booking of the plots.

According to RDA Director Metropolitan, Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP & TE), Jamshaid Aftab, the management of the housing scheme through advertisements offered plots to the public and started membership registration and sale of plots which is illegal and unauthorized.

The scheme has not been approved by RDA, he said and warned the developers and the owners that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken as without getting the NOC from RDA, they could not launch the scheme, its commercial and residential projects within the controlled area of RDA. He said, the advertisements, marketing and development of such projects are illegal and RDA will take action against the rules violators.

He advised the public not to invest in the illegal housing scheme ‘Faisal Hill’ until, the management gets NOC and formal approval as per law.—APP