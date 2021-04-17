Owners announce reopening of wedding halls in Karachi

Wedding hall owners announced on Saturday opening the marriage halls themselves in Karachi from the 15th of Ramazan.

The announcement was made by Chairman All Pakistan Caterers, Decorators Association, Qaisar Sheikh while addressing a news conference here at Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Saturday.

Qaisar Sheikh told the media that during the third wave of coronavirus, Sindh has reported fewer coronavirus cases as compared to other parts of the country.

“Karachi witnessed downward Covid-19 trend during third wave and situation here in Sindh especially in the port city is better as compared to other cities of the country,” he noted, adding that the owners will open marriage halls by themselves from 15th of Ramazan.