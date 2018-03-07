Owner of company manufacturing counterfeit drugs arrested

Islamabad

The owner of Everest Pharmaceuticals, manufacturing fake enhancement drugs, was arrested from the courtroom at the behest of the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing a complaint lodged by the Drug Regulatory Authority (DRA) with its Human Rights Cell against the company. The bench, during the hearing, also ordered the suspension of Bahawalpur’s Regional Police Officer (RPO) Raja Riffat — accused of protecting. —INP