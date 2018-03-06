Owais wins First Members’ Golf tournament

Karachi

Owais Intisar clinched the trophy of First Members’ monthly Golf tournament held at Airmen Golf Club, Karachi by scoring 79 with 7 over par in amateur category.

Malik Murtaza in the net category with 70 and 2 under par followed him.

Runners up were Squadron Leader Mansoor with a gross of 84 with 12 over par and Salman Ali in the net category with 72 net, a press release issued by Airmen Golf Club said here on Monday.

Winner of the amateur category Owais Intisar was said to had shot two birdies on both par 3 and 5 by carding in 39 and 40 on front 9 and back 9 respectively.

In the Guests category, Assadullah Khan stood gross winner with the score of 81 followed by Qazi Amir Hussain with 85 as a runner up. In the seniors category Col Mansoor Akram stood clear winner with gross of 84 with 12 over par.

In the female golfers category, Mrs Maha Adnan won with 72 net while Sana Tahir stood second with 99 net.

A putting competition for budding golfers under 14 years was also conducted where Meekaeel Salahuddin stood first and second position went to Sarim.

Managing Director of Airmen Golf Club-Air Commodore retired Tariq Mahmood distributed trophies among the winners.

He appreciated the contestants for their performance and congratulated the organizers for conducting the tournament on most efficient lines.

Secretary, Airmen Golf Club Syed Shahjahan Salahuddin said Airmen Golf Club spread over 650 acre of land holds a very unique terrain as most others in Karachi are on flat lands. —APP