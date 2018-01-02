Oversease Pakistani gets possession of plot

2

Staff Reporter

As a result of efforts made by the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, an expatriate Pakistani got possession of his plot worth Rs 5 million after four years.
Vice Chairperson OPC Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said that one Shahid Mehmood, currently settled in Canada, had filed a complaint that he was not being given possession of his plot by a private housing scheme in Lahore, though he had paid all dues. The housing society was bound to hand over plot in 2013, but he was yet to get it.

