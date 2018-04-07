Overseas voters: NADRA to brief political parties on 12th

Islamabad

Zahid Chaudhary

National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) will give a briefing to political parties on the issue of giving voting rights to overseas Pakistanis on April 12.In the briefing, being held on the directions of the Supreme Court, representatives of all the eighteen parties with a presence in Parliament, as well as secretaries of various ministries, will be invited.

According to a statement issued by the Supreme Court on Friday, the direction to NADRA has been given in light of the ongoing case related to overseas Pakistanis’ voting rights in the apex court.

During hearing of the case, the NADRA team briefed the bench in detail on the way forward to empower the overseas Pakistanis and said preliminary software had been developed to extend electronic voting facility to them in general elections.

On this occasion, the judges observed that this development may be shared with all other stakeholders including the ECP and Parliamentarians so that the milestone of extending right of vote to overseas Pakistanis through internet may be achieved in time.

On Tuesday, the chief justice observed that their basic aim was to enable the overseas Pakistanis to cast their votes in the forthcoming general elections, adding that Pakistanis living abroad loved their country.

NADRA officials will give their briefing in the Supreme Court’s auditorium on April 12 at 3pm, wherein two representatives of each parliamentary party and secretaries of the ministries of foreign affairs, interior, cabinet division, information, law, parliamentary affairs and overseas Pakistanis will be in attendance.

Moreover, the Senate chairman and National Assembly Speaker will select six members each from their houses to attend the briefing. Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Raza Khan will represent the Election Commission of Pakistan at the briefing.