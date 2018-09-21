Overseas properties, offshore accounts

THE issue of offshore accounts and properties owned by Pakistanis is in the limelight over the last few months with both the Supreme Court and the PTI government showing resolve to trace and recover the money stashed abroad illegally. In fact every now and then new figures about the assets of Pakistanis abroad worth billions of dollars keep surfacing much to the shock of common man.

On Wednesday, Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon apprised the Supreme Court that the Agency had traced 2700 properties owned by Pakistanis abroad. The Chief Justice instructed the Attorney General to produce a report regarding Pakistanis who own 15-20 assets in foreign countries. The top judge then observed that he was aware that Pakistanis own properties worth Rs1,000 billion in Dubai. He said that out of the 550 people who own these properties, we could summon 15 or 20 individuals. Indeed all the money sent abroad or the properties built there by Pakistanis will not be through illegal means but those who laundered the money to evade taxes must be brought to task and both the CJP and the PTI are pursuing right track for the purpose. Most recently, we saw the new government signing an agreement with the UK to check money laundering and bring back the looted wealth. The government has also indicated of bringing legislation such as Whistle Blower Ordinance besides activating diplomatic channels to accelerate the ratification of a bilateral treaty for exchanging information with Switzerland, thus removing a major bottleneck in accessing crucial information about hidden assets abroad.

Certainly recouping the money from foreign land involves a lot of complicacies and past half-hearted efforts in this regard did not bear much fruit. But this time around the government appears to be more serious on the matter and one prays that it also succeeds in its endeavours with cooperation of the apex court. We have been emphasising in these columns that a carrot and stick approach will definitely pay the dividends and attract our people and businessmen who have invested abroad to bring their money back to the country and invest in different sectors of economy. This approach will also help the country meet most of its economic challenges and push up the dwindling foreign exchange reserves.

