Overseas parks boost China, Africa industrial cooperation

Observer Report

Guangzhou

A Uganda-China mining industrial park will begin operation in October in the East African country, serving as an example of production capacity cooperation between China and Africa.

“China’s experience in industrial development and pollution management will be implemented into the park’s operation, prioritizing environmental protection,” said Lyu Weidong, chairman of Guangzhou Dong Song Energy Group Co. Ltd., investor and builder of the park.

“Some areas in China developed the economy at the cost of the environment. We’ve learned from our mistakes and now implement green development at the very beginning, even if it means a significant hike in investment,” Lyu said.

With a total investment of 620 million U.S. dollars, the park in Uganda’s Tororo District consists of plants that process minerals, manufacture phosphate fertilizer or steel, or smelt tin. It also has a brick factory and a slag grinding plant, both of which use steel slag, and a sewage treatment plant which provides water circulation for the whole park. Meanwhile, the redundant gas and heat will also be recycled.

“It is a complete industrial chain, which not only increases the added value of resource products, but also prevents harm to the natural environment,” Lyu said.

Some African countries have been actively building industrial parks and special economic zones to create new drives for economic and social development, longing for China’s experience and investments.

In Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone, a park located in Nigeria’s Ogun State, 26 companies in its 2.24-square-km startup area generated a combined output value of 1.5 billion yuan (234 million U.S. dollars) in 2017 and have hired nearly 5,000 local employees, according to Zhu Layi, president of Guangdong New South Group Co. Ltd., operator of the zone.

Star companies in the park include Goodwin Ceramic, the largest ceramics manufacturer in Africa with a daily output of 120,000 square meters of ceramics, and Hewang Packaging & Printing FZE, the largest carton box factory in Nigeria with a daily output of 600,000 pieces. Both companies are built with Chinese investment.

National Bureau of Statistics data shows that in the first quarter of the year, the trade volume between China and Africa increased by 12.4 percent year on year.

China’s investment in Africa has totalled over 100 billion dollars and the country has built more than 20 economic zones in the continent, with more planned, according to Huo Jiangtao, assistant dean of the Institute for African Studies at Guangdong University of Foreign Studies.

China attaches great importance to infrastructure and the business environment before building economic zones. “Attracting foreign investment and promoting local employment are also high on its agenda,” Huo said. “Many Africans believe that these experiences are worth learning.”