Overseas Pakistanis valuable asset

Overseas Pakistanis are valuable asset of the country and making great contribution in the economy by their receipts.

These views were expressed by Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Waseem Akhtar while addressing the participants of a gathering of Overseas Pakistanis in Dubai. He said that in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, effective measures are being taken by OPC to secure the rights of Pakistanis living abroad.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, OPC Act is being amended and positive reforms are being introduced to further streamline the functions of the organization.

