Overseas Pakistanis sent 21pc more remittances

Islamabad

The overseas Pakistanis have sent 21 percent more remittances to their homeland during the month of July, especially in its last week. Economic experts attribute the increased flow of remittances from overseas Pakistanis in the month of July to the election victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan. Talking to APP, President Pakistan Economy Watch, Dr. Murtaza Mughal said overseas Pakistanis are well-wishers of their country and rendering great contributions to the national economy through sending remittances. He said the major reason of increased remittances in the month of July was obviously the victory of Imran Khan. Dr. Murtaza said Imran Khan is popular for his honesty among people and they trust him so overseas Pakistanis are also showing trust in him with an expectation that the new government will introduce good policies for them.—APP

