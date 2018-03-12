Overseas Pakistanis remitted $12.8b in 8 months

Masroor Afzal Pasha

Karachi

Overseas Pakistanis sent remittances amounting to $12.833 billion in the first eight months (July to February) of FY18, showing a growth of 3.41 percent as compared with $12.410 billion received during the same period in the preceding year.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, during the month of February 2018, the inflow of worker’s remittances amounted to $1.450 billion, which is 11.5 percent lower than January 2018 and 2.33 percent higher than February 2017.

The country-wise details for the month of February2018 show that inflows from Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, UK, GCC countries (including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman) and EU countries amounted to $348.31 million, $332.18 million, $207.27 million, $201.01 million, $149.4 million and $48.65 million respectively compared with the inflow of $404.39 million, $320.3 million, $177.76 million, $170.56 million, $168.2 million and $31.71 million respectively in February 2017.

Remittances received from Malaysia, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Japan and other countries during February 2018 amounted to $163.35 million together as against $144.14 million received in February 2017.