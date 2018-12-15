Overseas Pakistanis & remittances

Muhammad Javaid

IMF has recently concluded its first round and forwarded its conditionality for bailout package on which first reaction of Prime Minister is “Not acceptable” and directed the Finance Minister not to accept any condition conflicting country’s interests. The conditions posed by the IMF mostly include the close monitoring, reduction of government expenditure and subsidies, revision in tax collection policies, change in policy/discount rate etc to make sure that funds granted to the borrower country are utilized in an optimal manner. These conditions also serve to ensure that the country’s economy will be able to repay the loan so that the resources can be made available to other members in need. It is moral responsibility of loan taking country to present alternative strategy to achieve the goals if not agree with the proposed conditions of IMF. Unfortunately our past track record is not encouraging and governments were never able to set up sustainable economy as required in such agreements.

The Government needs to introduce economic reforms in the various sectors of economy for self reliance. Every sector of economy has scope of improvement but overseas Pakistanis as priority considering their contribution to the national economy. It is the only sector which can escape from the ruthless conditions of IMF. These overseas Pakistanis are the source of remittances which are the second largest source of foreign exchange inflow after exports of the country. If this sector is given due priority, it will continue to support the economy. The quantum of remittances may be double if necessary attention is given to make more efficient the manpower export and boost up the remittances through normal and official/ recognized channels. It needs action on two fronts first preparations of manpower export policy and second measures to safe, simplify and quick delivery of remittances to their families through legal means. The government must try to explore new markets to export its manpower and incentives to further enhance its growth of remittances. The present Government needs to introduce immediate measures to promote manpower exports and policy measures/incentives to increase remittances through legal channels.

A coordinated policy and institutional response is a “must” to increase manpower exports. Important steps required which could help to increase manpower exports are: i) diplomatic efforts and priority in agenda during high level visits ii) assessment of manpower required in host countries and trained our manpower to compete international skill level, iii) define the role of the embassies and CWAs to protect rights of overseas Pakistanis in host countries, iv) streamline the role of country’s institutions dealing with emigrants and introduce the performance check system, v) special laws/courts to protect emigrants families and their assets within country, vi) reorganize the TVET sector/skill resources to meet national and international markets requirements, vii) measures to reduce the cost of emigration by making official agreements on visa fee and related expenses, viii) loan policy for emigrants to meet expenditure on their skill training and proceeding abroad, ix) registration of overseas Pakistanis by embassies and link it with facilitation provided to registered workers x) establishing investment/counseling institution to guide and help for returning migrant, and xi) simplification of emigration procedure and arrangement for initial briefing regarding host countries. Hopefully if government takes action in these areas certainly it will help boost up manpower exports.

These overseas Pakistanis are the source of remittances and the quantum of remittances increase with the increase of manpower exports. The quantum of remittances may also increase and be double if necessary attention is given to make more efficient flow through normal and official/ recognized channels. The government may introduce incentives for overseas workers to remit through legal channels and also make more efficient banking procedure to ensure safe, simplify and quick delivery of remittances to their families through legal means. The actions require boosting up remittances are: i) motivate overseas workers to receive their salaries from employers through banks; it will ease to remit and also help to maintain the record of money transactions. It will also help to reduce many salary related issues, government may legalize through diplomatic negotiations/agreements to ensure implementation on work agreement and maintain documentation of workers’ salaries in host countries, ii) developing a mechanism that provides free and easily accessible remittance services to workers through banks/registered money transferring companies, cost involve to remit may bear by government/banks and can introduce different slabs to subsidies transferring charges, iii) overseas workers may be encouraged to maintain their foreign currencies saving accounts in Pakistan.

The rate of interest should be reasonable and may fix rationally after comparing with interest liabilities on foreign loans. It is estimated that interest paid on such accounts will be less as compared to interest paid on foreign loans, iv) conversion rate for the money remitted or withdrawn from accounts should correspond well to the prevailing open market rate, v) incentive packages for returning migrants in terms of tax relief, allocating cites in their home towns may be introduced to start their own business. In election campaign PTI seemed serious to give priority to solve the issues of overseas Pakistanis and take measures to boost up overseas employment opportunities and remittances. If government gives priority to overseas Pakistanis and take effective measures, it will provide effective and early results as compared to reforms in other areas.

—The writer is ex-Chief, Planning Commission of Pakistan.

