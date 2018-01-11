Overseas Pakistanis remit $9.7b in July-Dec

Masroor Afzal Pasha

Karachi

Remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis registered a growth of only 2.52 percent during the first six months of the current fiscal year 2018.

State Bank of Pakistan released figures here on Wednesday says that overseas Pakistani workers remitted $9744.75 million in the first six months (July to December) of FY18, compared with $9505.11 million received during the same period in the preceding year.

During December 2017, the inflow of worker’s remittances amounted to $1723.57 million, which is 9.31 percent higher than November 2017 and 8.72 percent higher than December 2016.

The country-wise details for the month of December 2017 show that inflows from Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, UK, GCC countries (including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman) and EU countries amounted to $431.97 million, $396.74 million, $234.76 million, $223.3 million, $188.76 million and $54.87 million respectively compared with the inflow of $475.75 million, $339.95 million, $182.19 million, $181.85 million, $203.63 million and $35.09 million respectively in December 2016.

Remittances received from Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Japan and other countries during December 2017 amounted to $193.17 million together as against $166.91 million received in December 2016.

Experts said in the past, most of the transactions in foreign currencies are arriving from the Middle East by expats, but their share have declined and entered into the negative zone as compared with countries like the United Kingdom, Europe and United States showed a positive growth in remittances.