Overseas Pakistanis make valuable contributions in country’s economy: Sarwar

Lahore

Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said that Overseas Pakistanis are deeply attached with their homeland.

During his visit to OPC, Punjab, he said that the Overseas Pakistanis made valuable contributions in the economy of the country through foreign remittances to a tune of 20 billion dollars.

The Director General of OPC, Usman Anwar briefed the Governor about the performance of the organization.

The Director of Administration, Asad Naeem, Director (Legal), Raja Zubair and other officers were also present on the occasion. The Governor while lauding the performance of OPC regarding solution of the problems of expatriates said that District Overseas Pakistanis Committee would be made more effective.

He said that awareness campaign be launched about the complaint redressal mechanism of OPC, so that maximum number of Overseas Pakistanis could benefit from the services of OPC.

Later on, the Governor visited the Complaint Registration Cell of OPC and witnessed different stages of complaint redressal mechanism.—INP

