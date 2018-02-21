Overseas Pakistanis complaints being redressed

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB)’s project in collaboration with the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) is satisfactorily redressing the overseas Pakistanis complaints being faced by them in various inland departments through an online complaint portal developed for effective communication in the shortest time.

Dr. Umar Saif Chairman PITB said while chairing a progress review meeting here Tuesday.

The meeting was informed that so far a number of 7,814 complaints have been received and among them 3,579 have been resolved while remaining were under process and 132 have been rejected.