Overseas Pakistanis can access minister online for grievances

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Zulifqar Abbas Bukhari would hold a live session on Facebook for expatriates in a week in order to address their grievances faced by them in their respective countries. The initiative also aims at taking the diaspora on board for policy and decision making regarding the economic and social development of the country, said SAPM Zulifqar Bukhari here on Monday.

Talking to APP, he said the decision was taken to comply with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan under which the expatriates could play an important role for bringing economic development and social prosperity in the country through their valuable asset. Under the initiative, the SAPM said, he would have a direct video interaction every week with expatriates in a country to know their issues and highlight the potential areas of business in the country.

In the first live Facebook video message Saturday, being disseminated through social media sites Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitters and electronic media, the SAPM urged the overseas Pakistanis living in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to catch him on live session for redressal of their problems.

