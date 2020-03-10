Overseas Pakistanis are our asset: Waseem

Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab, Ch. Waseem Akhtar said that overseas Pakistanis are asset to this nation who are playing a pivotal role in strengthening the economy of the country by sending huge sum in the form of foreign exchange and investment.

Therefore, it is our duty to do whatever we can to give relief to them so they can invest without any fear. My doors are always open for my overseas Pakistani brothers and sisters.

Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis said this while listening to the complaints of Pakistani expatriates in his office Tuesday.

The main purpose of this commission is to give relief to the Pakistanis living abroad.

Additional Chief Secretary Punjab also reviews the performance of the DOPCs via video link.

Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission Ch Waseem Akhtar assured overseas Pakistani complainants that their complaint shall be forwarded to the concerned authority and he will personally follow up the progress.