Overseas Pakistanis again denied chance of voting

Islamabad

Overseas Pakistanis have once again been deprived of right to vote in General Elections 2018.

The hearing of the case was held in Supreme Court on Thursday. The Chief Justice inquired about the provision of vote facility to overseas Pakistanis.

The lawyer Faisal Chaudhry told the court that it was highly possible that the expatriates will not be able to vote in the General Elections 2018. “The steps carried out for voting by overseas Pakistanis should continue whereas the efforts of the court in this regard are commendable,” he said.

“It is correct that this procedure is not possible right now. I tried to provide this facility to the overseas Pakistanis. But it will cause immense loss at this point,” remarked the CJP.

Secretary Election Commission told the court that as per a third party evaluation, the e-voting project for the expatriates could not be accomplished.

“At the moment, they cannot be given the vote facility.

There is a need to work more over the online system,” he explained.

CJP directed to make the task force report public. “The e-voting process can be reviewed in by-poll,” he maintained.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case for indefinite period.—INP